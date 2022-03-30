Companies
Aircraft leasing giant Aercap says Russian exposure 'manageable'

The world's largest aircraft lessor Aercap on Wednesday said it had aircraft and engines on lease to Russia with a net book value of $3.3 billion ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, but that its exposure was "manageable."

In a presentation for its fourth quarter results, it said it had repossessed and removed from Russia 22 aircraft and three engines that it owned. It said it had not yet determined the size of the impairment it would book on its Russia losses.

(Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Louise Heavens)

