Aircraft glitch delays Canada PM Trudeau's departure from India

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

September 10, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure from India was delayed after the aircraft he and the rest of the Canadian delegation were using experienced "technical issues," his office said on Sunday.

Trudeau, who attended the G20 Summit in New Delhi, had been due to depart India on Sunday evening local time.

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues," a statement from the prime minister's office said, referring to the plane. "These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made."

The statement did not specify the nature of the aircraft's issues.

Earlier on Sunday, Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The two spoke about inclusive economic growth, support for low-and middle-income countries and access to concessional finance for sustainable development, according to a separate statement from the prime minister's office.

Canada this month said it had paused talks on a proposed trade treaty with India, just three months after the two nations said they aimed to seal an initial agreement this year.

