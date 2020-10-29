Aircraft engine maker MTU trims full-year revenue forecast

Companies

German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines on Thursday trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue as it reported a 44% fall in adjusted net income for the third quarter.

The company now expects revenue for 2020 to come in between 4 and 4.2 billion euros ($4.73-$4.96 billion) compared with a previous range of 4-4.4 billion euros.

It forecast an adjusted operating profit margin of 10%, slightly better than its previous guidance for 9-10%.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

