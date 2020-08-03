Aircraft engine maker MTU posts 38% drop in Q2 net income

Companies

German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines on Monday reported a 38.2% drop in adjusted net income and a 8.7% slip in revenues in the second quarter, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) dropped by 38.6% to 42.4 million euros ($49.90 million).

The company on Friday published a new forecast for 2020, expecting full-year revenues between 4 billion and 4.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8498 euros)

