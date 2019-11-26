Aircastle Limited (AYR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Aircastle Limited (AYR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AYR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.26, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AYR was $32.26, representing a -0.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.47 and a 104.83% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.

AYR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). AYR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.79. Zacks Investment Research reports AYR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -37.07%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AYR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AYR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AYR as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (QVM)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 6.48% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of AYR at 2.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.