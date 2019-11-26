Aircastle Limited (AYR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Aircastle Limited (AYR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AYR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.26, the dividend yield is 3.97%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AYR was $32.26, representing a -0.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.47 and a 104.83% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.
AYR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). AYR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.79. Zacks Investment Research reports AYR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -37.07%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.
Interested in gaining exposure to AYR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AYR as a top-10 holding:
- Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)
- Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (QVM)
- VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
- VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM)
- VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA).
The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 6.48% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of AYR at 2.65%.
