Aircastle Limited Appoints Roy Chandran As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Aircastle Limited (AYR), an aircraft leasing firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Roy Chandran as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from September 1.

Chandran has been serving as interim CFO since July 28 after the then finance chief Aaron Dahlke resigned.

Chandran was appointed Aircastle's Chief Strategy Officer in 2020. Prior to joining Aircastle in 2008, he was a Director at Citi in the Global Structured Solutions Group.

