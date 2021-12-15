Airbus wins order to renew Qantas fleet -sources

Companies
Australia's Qantas is set to hand a major order to renew its regional and mainline narrowbody fleets to Europe's Airbus, two people familiar with the matter said.

An announcement of the two-pronged deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg, is due within the next hours, they said, asking not to be identified on confidential negotiations.

Airbus has been competing with Boeing for the deal, which is expected to feature more than 100 jets.

Neither manufacturer agreed to comment. Qantas could not immediately be reached for comment.

