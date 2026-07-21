Airbus Wins Order to Supply Six A350-1000 Aircraft to Riyadh Air

Airbus SE EADSY recently secured a firm order from Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air for six of its A350-1000 aircraft, increasing the carrier's total firm commitment for the model to 31 aircraft.



The agreement is part of Riyadh Air's original commitment for up to 50 A350-1000 aircraft announced in 2025. As the first Saudi airline to operate the A350-1000, Riyadh Air will use the aircraft to expand its international network, leveraging its efficiency, long-range capability and passenger appeal. The addition also supports the airline's growth strategy while advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goal of establishing the Kingdom as a leading global aviation hub.

A350-1000: Advancing Modern Aviation

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the A350-1000 aircraft typically seats 375-400 passengers in a standard three-class configuration while offering around 40% more space for premium seating. It can operate routes ranging from short to ultra-long haul, with a non-stop range of up to 9,000 nautical miles (16,700 km), and delivers approximately 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous-generation aircraft.



These capabilities have enhanced the A350-1000's appeal among airlines, driving strong demand and a healthy order pipeline.

Robust Demand for EADSY's Commercial Aircraft

Rising air passenger traffic, driven by stronger travel activity among passengers and business executives, along with growing demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, is fueling expansion in the commercial aviation market.



To this end, Airbus forecasts demand for 42,060 new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. This robust demand outlook is expected to support the industry's long-term growth while accelerating the replacement of aging, less fuel-efficient aircraft. This favorable market environment is likely to drive substantial long-term revenue growth for the aerospace giant.



Reflecting robust market demand, Airbus had delivered 351 commercial aircraft to 77 customers as of June 2026. Its A350 Family had also secured above 1,595 firm orders from more than 68 customers worldwide, underscoring its position as one of the world's most successful widebody aircraft.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other prominent commercial aerospace players that are also expected to gain from the rising aircraft demand trends are mentioned below:



Embraer S.A. EMBJ: The company ranks among the world’s leading commercial aircraft manufacturers, offering a portfolio that includes the E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets.



EMBJ has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 14.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $8.51 billion, which implies a rise of 12.3%.



The Boeing Company BA: The company enjoys a strong business footprint globally and has been the manufacturer of premier commercial jetliners for decades. Its commercial aircraft portfolio includes the 737 MAX, 767, 777X and 787 Dreamliner.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2026 sales stands at $96.83 billion, which indicates a jump of 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 27 cents, which suggests year-over-year growth of 97.5%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

Over the past three months, shares of Airbus have risen 12.3% against the industry’s decline of 0.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank & A Key Pick

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock from the same industry is HEICO Corporation HEI, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HEI has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 sales stands at $5.26 billion, which implies a rise of 17.4%.

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Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (EMBJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.