Airbus Wins Order to Supply 70 A320neo Airplanes to BOC Aviation

Airbus SE EADSY recently secured a firm order from BOC Aviation to supply 70 of its A320neo family commercial aircraft. This will increase the company's total aircraft deliveries to more than 700 since its first order in 1996 and its remaining orderbook to about 200 aircraft.



With its latest purchase of A320neo aircraft, BOC Aviation will provide airline customers with cutting-edge, fuel-efficient aircraft. This contract win strengthens Airbus’ A320 position globally and makes it a preferred choice for airlines worldwide.

A Note on Airbus’ A320 Family Jets



The A320 Family is the world's most popular single-aisle aircraft, with more than 19,000 orders placed globally. The aircraft provides at least 20% fuel savings and CO??? reduction compared to previous-generation single-aisle aircraft, as well as increased flight range and cargo. The A320 Family can operate on up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel and aims for 100% by 2030.



Such remarkable features must have bolstered the demand for this jet family, translating into solid order growth for this aircraft.

Airbus’ Global Demand



Rising air passenger traffic, backed by enhanced air travel among passengers and executives, along with the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and modern aircraft, is driving growth in the commercial aviation market.



Airbus anticipates that traffic will more than double between 2024 and 2043. Over the next 20 years, Airbus forecasts demand for more than 42,000 new aircraft deliveries. On Jan. 9, 2025, Airbus reported that it has delivered 766 commercial aircraft to 86 customers around the globe in 2024. So far, the company has delivered 65 commercial aircraft to 34 customers in 2025.



The company has more than 12,000 commercial aircraft in service worldwide. Its product line of passenger aircraft includes A220 Family, A320 Family, A330 Family, A350 Family and A380.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Companies



Other prominent aerospace players that have a strong presence in the commercial aircraft market and are also expected to gain from the growing air traffic trends are mentioned below:



The Boeing Company BA: The company enjoys a strong business footprint globally and has been the manufacturer of premier commercial jetliners for decades. The company’s commercial portfolio includes 737, 767, 777 and 787 families of aircraft, as well as the Boeing Business Jet line.



Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 17.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 25.7% from the prior-year reported figure.



Embraer S.A. ERJ: The company is the third-largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world. Its product portfolio of commercial jets includes E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2, which are the world’s most sustainable single-aisle aircraft, shaping commercial aviation.



Embraer delivered an average earnings surprise of 138.39% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 15.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



Textron Inc. TXT: The company offers a wide range of commercial aircraft solutions, particularly business jets. Its product portfolio includes a handful of business aircraft like the Cessna Citation M2 Gen3, Citation CJ3 Gen3, Citation CJ4 Gen3, Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude.



Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales suggests an improvement of 6.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

EADSY Stock Price Movement



In the past six months, shares of Airbus have risen 30.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank



Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

