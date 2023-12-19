Airbus wins order from easyJet for additional 157 aircraft

Adds industry context from paragraph 4

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Plane maker Airbus AIR.PA said on Tuesday it had won an order from easyJet EZJ.L for 157 more aircraft, after the budget airline received a green light from shareholders for the planned purchase.

The order is for ‍56 A320neo and 101 A321neo airplanes, and also includes the upgrading of an existing order for 35 A320neo into the larger A321neo model, Airbus said in a statement.

Airbus did not disclose financial details of the order.

Airbus and rival Boeing BA.L have been securing large orders as airlines look to grow or modernise their fleets in anticipation of continuing demand, after already expecting record passenger numbers next year.

EasyJet flagged the planned order in October, as it looks to sell more seats on routes from congested European hubs like London Gatwick and Amsterdam.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE said it had ordered 80 planes from Boeing BA.N and Airbus and agreed future purchasing options for a total value of $9 billion.

