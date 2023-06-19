News & Insights

Airbus wins historic 500-plane IndiGo order

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

June 19, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher and Joanna Plucinska for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA announced a record order from Indian budget carrier IndiGo INGL.NS for 500 jets on the opening day of the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The multibillion-dollar narrowbody deal is the largest ever by number of aircraft, eclipsing Air India's provisional purchase of 470 jets earlier this year as India's two largest carriers brace for sharp expansion in regional travel demand.

