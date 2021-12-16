Airbus wins dominant share of Air France-KLM jet purchase - sources

Companies
Airbus looks set to complete a trio of aircraft order wins at the expense of rival Boeing on Thursday with a deal to supply all or most of a requirement for dozens of narrowbody jets to Air France-KLM, industry sources said.

Airbus has secured an order for A321 single-aisle jets from Dutch subsidiary KLM, the sources said, confirming an advantage first reported by Reuters last week, and is favoured to grab at least one of two Transavia budget units, they said.

Neither planemaker agreed to comment. Air France-KLM, whose KLM and Transavia units currently rely on Boeing for narrowbody medium-haul jets, was not immediately available for comment.

