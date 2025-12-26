Airbus Wins Deal to Supply 18 C295 Transport Aircraft to Spain

Airbus SE EADSY recently stated that it has won a deal to supply its 18 C295 transport aircraft to the Spanish Ministry of Defence.

The new aircraft will replace the CN235 and C212 fleets used for training pilots and paratroopers of the Spanish Air and Space Force, with the program aimed at standardizing fleets, and maximizing logistical and operational commonality with Spain’s existing C295 fleet.

More on EADSY’s Deal With the Spanish Ministry of Defence

To meet the Spanish Air and Space Force’s operational needs, the contract is structured into two phases. The first batch of C295 aircraft will support training and the transport of passengers, paratroopers and cargo at the Military Air Transport School at Matacan Air Base in Salamanca. Deliveries for this batch are scheduled from 2026 through 2028.



The second batch will be configured for manual and automatic paratrooper and cargo drops, with deliveries planned between 2030 and 2032.



Upon completion of the program, the Spanish Air and Space Force will operate a total of 46 C295 aircraft across transport, maritime patrol and surveillance roles.

Overview of EADSY’s C295 Aircraft

The Airbus C295 is a robust, reliable and highly versatile tactical transport aircraft capable of performing a wide range of missions, including troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, airborne warning, surveillance and reconnaissance, signals intelligence, armed close air support, medical evacuation, VIP transport and airborne firefighting.



The aircraft can carry up to eight tons of payload or as many as 70 troops, with a maximum cruise speed of 260 knots, and offers enhanced operational flexibility through its ability to be configured for air-to-air refueling of both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Opportunities for EADSY and Other Defense Stocks

As nations worldwide enhance their defense mobility and logistics capabilities, demand for military transport aircraft is accelerating. This is likely to have led the Mordor Intelligence firm to predict that the military transport aircraft market will witness a CAGR of 1.42% during 2025-2030.



These projections highlight substantial growth prospects for top military transport aircraft makers like Airbus, whose aircraft, such as A400M, A330 MRTT and C295, are widely deployed in high-profile military operations.



Other defense companies that are likely to reap the benefits of the rising military transport aircraft market are listed below:

Embraer S.A. EMBJ: The company KC-390 Millennium is a multi-mission transport aircraft featuring a rugged design that enables operations from semi-prepared or damaged runways and in harsh environmental conditions.



EMBJ’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 14.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $7.42 billion, which suggests a rise of 16%.



The Boeing Company BA: The company provides a broad portfolio of one of the most sophisticated military transport aircraft, including the C-17 Globemaster III, C-40 and KC-46A Pegasus.



BA boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $85.66 billion, which calls for a rise of 28.8%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: The company is a leader in the military aircraft market, with a portfolio featuring some of the most advanced military transport aircraft, including the C-130J Super Hercules, C-5 Galaxy and LM-100J.



LMT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $74.40 billion, which calls for an increase of 4.7%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, Airbus shares have risen 10.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (EMBJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.