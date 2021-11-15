Companies
AIR

Airbus wins Air Lease launch order for A350 freighters

Contributors
Tim Hepher Reuters
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RULA ROUHANA

European planemaker Airbus secured a provisional debut order for seven A350 freighter jets from leasing company Air Lease Corp on Monday, stepping up efforts to challenge Boeing for a bigger slice of the booming cargo market.

Adds details

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA secured a provisional debut order for seven A350 freighter jets from leasing company Air Lease Corp AL.N on Monday, stepping up efforts to challenge Boeing for a bigger slice of the booming cargo market.

The expansion of e-commerce has accelerated since the global pandemic, while upcoming international rules on plane emissions are putting pressure on freight operators to modernise fleets.

"It is very clear that ... e-commerce is a very stabilising factor in the freighter market place and a growing factor," said Air Lease Chief Executive John Plueger.

A letter of intent for the freighters signed at the Dubai Airshow on Monday includes more than 100 passenger jets: 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs and four wide-body A330neos.

The order will be finalised in coming months, Airbus said, without giving a value for the deal.

Airbus and ALC said they would launch a multi-million dollar ESG fund initiative that would contribute towards investment into sustainable aviation development projects.

Boeing is expected to launch a competing freighter version of its 777X wide-body passenger plane within weeks. It said on Sunday it was in advanced talks with potential customers.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR AL BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets World Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular