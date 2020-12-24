Airbus welcomes Brexit deal, pleased no-deal scenario avoided

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA welcomed on Thursday news that an agreement had been reached between the European Union and the United Kingdom on future trading relations.

The company also said in a statement that Airbus was pleased the potential disruption from a no-deal scenario had been avoided.

