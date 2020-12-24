Airbus welcomes Brexit deal, pleased no-deal scenario avoided

Companies
Airbus welcomed on Thursday news that an agreement had been reached between the European Union and the United Kingdom on future trading relations.

The company also said in a statement that Airbus was pleased the potential disruption from a no-deal scenario had been avoided.

