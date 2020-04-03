Companies
AIR

Airbus weighs sharp cut in A320-family jet production -sources

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA

Airbus is studying a sharp cut in narrow-body production rates to accommodate industrial and delivery problems triggered by the coronavirus crisis, three people familiar with the matter said.

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - Airbus is studying a sharp cut in narrow-body production rates to accommodate industrial and delivery problems triggered by the coronavirus crisis, three people familiar with the matter said.

Two of the people said Airbus may have to reduce its official monthly rate of 60 A320-famiy jets by as much as half for one or two quarters to avoid a glut of undelivered jets. The third said no decision had been taken on a reduced figure.

An Airbus spokesman declined to comment, but said the company was in constant dialogue with suppliers and airlines.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular