Airbus Turns To Profit In Q1, Revenues Nearly Flat; Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter consolidated net income was 362 million euros, compared to last year's net loss of 481 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.46 euro, compared to loss of 0.61 euro a year ago.

Consolidated EBIT amounted to 462 million euros, significantly higher than prior year's 79 million euros.

Consolidated EBIT Adjusted increased to 694 million euros from prior year's 281 million euros.

Consolidated revenues were 10.5 billion euros, slightly lower than last year's 10.6 billion euros.

The company delivered 125 commercial aircraft in a market environment that remains uncertain.

Gross commercial aircraft orders totaled 39, sharply lower than prior year's 356 aircraft. The orders included 38 single-aisle aircraft. After cancellations, net commercial aircraft orders were negative 61.

Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2021 outlook. As the basis for its 2021 guidance, the Company assumes no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the Company's internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services.

The Company still targets to at least achieve EBIT Adjusted of 2 billion euros, and same number of commercial aircraft deliveries as in 2020.

