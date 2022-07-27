Airbus trims delivery target, slows jet output hike

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA shaved its annual jet delivery forecast and slowed a planned increase in factory production while sticking to core financial goals on Wednesday, after disruption in the global supply chain put a brake on second-quarter profits.

The planemaker lowered its 2022 delivery goal to 700 jets from 720 and said it would reach interim production of 65 narrowbody jets a month in early 2024 instead of summer 2023, on its way to an unchanged target of 75 a month in 2025.

