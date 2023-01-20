Airbus to win 235 single-aisle jet orders under Air India relaunch -sources

DELHI/PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA is set to win an order for 235 single-aisle planes as part of a historic purchase of some 495 jets due to be announced by Air India on Jan. 27, industry sources told Reuters.

The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing BA.N, is set to cover a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX airliners reported by Reuters last month, the sources said, asking not to be named.

The order is also expected to include up to 70 widebody long-haul aircraft including up to 40 Airbus A350s as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X, the sources said.

Airbus declined to comment. Air India and Boeing did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

