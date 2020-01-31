Airbus to pay $3.98 bln to settle bribery cases -French prosecutor

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus will pay 3.592 billion euros ($3.98 billion) in global corruption fines once settlements are reached, France’s financial prosecutor said on Friday. Airbus has reached an agreement to settle corruption charges with France's financial prosecutor for 2.08 billion euros, the prosecutor said. The planemaker has been investigated by French and British authorities for suspected corruption over jet sales dating back over a decade. It has also faced U.S. investigations over suspected violations of export controls. [nL8N21R5MQ] ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Simon Carraud; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely) ((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;)) Keywords: AIRBUS PROBE/FRANCE (URGENT)

