Airbus to open second China assembly line, finalises jet order

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

April 06, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by Michel Rose and Sophie Yu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury signed a "general terms agreement" in Beijing on Thursday formalising the sale of aircraft to China, as well as a deal for the European planemaker to open a second assembly line in Tianjin.

The agreements were signed in front of reporters at a ceremony in Beijing during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. The number of aircraft involved in the official confirmation of orders was not immediately announced.

