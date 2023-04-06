Airbus to open second China assembly line, finalises jet order

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury signed a "general terms agreement" in Beijing on Thursday formalising the sale of aircraft to China, as well as a deal for the European planemaker to open a second assembly line in Tianjin.
The agreements were signed in front of reporters at a ceremony in Beijing during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. The number of aircraft involved in the official confirmation of orders was not immediately announced.
(Reporting by Michel Rose, Sophie Yu; writing GV De Clercq, Editing by Tim Hepher)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.