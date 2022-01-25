Airbus to charter out whale-shaped Beluga transport planes

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA plans to charter out its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes, which were designed to ferry giant aircraft parts around Europe, to transport large loads for other companies in industries from aerospace and oil and gas.

Airbus officials said one of the latest transporters, the Beluga XL, would be made available to the niche outsized cargo market next year, with a capacity of 44 tonnes. The smaller 40-tonne Beluga ST will also be available for some charters.

