Airbus to buy rest of Bombardier stake in A220 passenger jet programme

Bombardier to get $591 mln

Over 3,300 Airbus jobs secured in Québec

Alstom also interested in Bombardier rail arm -sources

Adds detail and background

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA has reached a deal to buy the remaining stake of Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier BBDb.TO in the A220 passenger jet programme, it said on Thursday.

The deal signals Bombardier's exit from commercial aviation by transferring its remaining interest in Airbus Canada to the main parent Airbus SE company and the government of the Canadian state of Quebec.

Bombardier will receive $591 million, net of adjustments, and will no longer have future funding capital requirements to Airbus Canada. The deal will secure more than 3,300 Airbus jobs in Quebec, the companies added.

Bombardier added that the transaction would also help the company - which faced a cash crunch in 2015 - improve its overall financial position.

"This transaction supports our efforts to address our capital structure and completes our strategic exit from commercial aerospace," said President and Chief Executive Alain Bellemare.

Sources have told Reuters that Bombardier's rail unit may also be sold to French group Alstom ALSO.PA, although any deal between Alstom and Bombardier has yet to be finalised.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.