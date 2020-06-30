Companies
AIR

Airbus to announce restructuring on Tuesday - union sources

Contributors
Julie Rimbert Reuters
Johanna Decorse Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Airbus will announce restructuring plans expected to include thousands of job cuts later on Tuesday after markets close, union sources said.

TOULOUSE, June 30 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA will announce restructuring plans expected to include thousands of job cuts later on Tuesday after markets close, union sources said.

Airbus, which has said it will announce its next steps by end-July, declined to comment.

Reuters reported on Monday the plan to shrink operations and staff in response to the coronavirus crisis was imminent .

(Reporting by Julie Rimbert, Johanna Decorse; Editing by Richard Lough)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular