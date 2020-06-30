Airbus to announce restructuring on Tuesday - union sources

TOULOUSE, June 30 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA will announce restructuring plans expected to include thousands of job cuts later on Tuesday after markets close, union sources said.

Airbus, which has said it will announce its next steps by end-July, declined to comment.

Reuters reported on Monday the plan to shrink operations and staff in response to the coronavirus crisis was imminent .

(Reporting by Julie Rimbert, Johanna Decorse; Editing by Richard Lough)

