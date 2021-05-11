Airbus tells suppliers to plan for 18% output hike in 2022 -sources

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA is asking key suppliers to get ready for a further 18% increase in A320-family jetliner output on top of current targets to 53 a month by end-2022, as airlines gear up for a return towards normal travel, industry sources said.

The goal remains informal and Airbus has only committed to raising output in two steps to 45 a month by end-2021 from the current level of 40. But it represents the first numerical indication of the shape of recovery Airbus plans for next year.

"We do not comment on speculation regarding the longer-term trajectory," a company spokesman said, adding that while it sees a market recovery to pre-COVID levels in 2023-2025 - led by single aisle jets like the A320 - "uncertainties remain".

