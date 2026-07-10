Airbus to Supply H125 Helicopters to US Customs and Border Protection

Airbus SE EADSY announced that it finalized a contract to supply 10 H125 helicopters to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations.



The helicopters will be operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations to support critical law enforcement, border security and public safety missions across the United States. The acquisition of 10 H125 helicopters will strengthen U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations' operational capabilities while supporting its ongoing fleet modernization efforts.



The selection underscores the H125 helicopter's proven ability to support critical public safety missions in challenging operating environments. Airbus will continue supporting the agency with dependable aircraft and comprehensive services to maintain mission readiness.

EADSY's Civil Helicopter Market Leadership

Airbus Helicopters operates in nearly 150 countries, with a mission to provide customers with efficient rotorcraft solutions that support public service, protection, life-saving operations and safe transportation in demanding environments. Its product portfolio spans single- and twin-engine light and medium helicopters, as well as rotorcraft in the 11-ton class, serving a broad range of civil missions.



EADSY’s civil helicopter portfolio includes a diverse range of platforms, such as H125, H130, H135, H140, H145, H160, H175, H215 and H225.



The H125 light enforcement helicopter is a key platform for airborne law enforcement operations across North America. Designed to perform efficiently in demanding environments, it offers the versatility and reliability required to support a wide range of homeland security and public safety missions.



Manufactured at Airbus’ facility in Columbus, MS, H125 is one of the world’s leading light single-engine helicopters. It offers excellent visibility and multi-mission flexibility for patrol, surveillance and tactical operations while maintaining low operating costs. The helicopter is equipped with advanced safety features, including a dual-channel full authority digital engine control, an engine data recorder and a dual hydraulic flight control system as standard. These integrated systems help reduce pilot workload and enhance operational safety during complex tactical missions.

Opportunities for Other Defense Companies

Some other defense companies that are well-positioned to benefit from growth opportunities in the helicopter market are mentioned below.



Textron Inc. TXT: The company’s Bell segment offers helicopters designed for diverse missions, ranging from helicopter emergency medical services and public safety operations to aerial transport. Its portfolio includes the Bell 505, Bell 407, Bell 429 and Bell 525.



TXT boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 10.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $15.56 billion, which indicates a jump of 5.2%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: The company’s Sikorsky business unit provides a range of commercial helicopters to customers worldwide. The unit’s commercial helicopter portfolio includes the FIREHAWK, S-76 and S-92 helicopters.



LMT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $79.05 billion, which suggests a rise of 5.3%.



The Boeing Company BA: The company’s helicopters are recognized for their advanced, mission-ready capabilities, supporting a broad range of operational requirements. Among its offerings, the MH-139 Grey Wolf is a multi-mission utility helicopter equipped with state-of-the-art technology that enables operators to carry out missions safely, efficiently and effectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2026 sales stands at $96.7 billion, which indicates a jump of 8.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 15 cents, which suggests year-over-year growth of 98.6%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past three months, Airbus shares have risen 12% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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