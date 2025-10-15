Airbus Supplies First A350-900 Jet to Swiss International Air Lines

Airbus SE EADSY delivers its first of 10 A350-900 commercial aircraft to Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), a member of the Lufthansa Group.



As part of SWISS’ fleet modernization initiative, this state-of-the-art widebody aircraft is set to serve as the carrier’s flagship aircraft. The aircraft will operate long-haul flights from Zurich to major destinations such as Boston, enhancing the airline’s global connectivity.

A350-900: The Smart Choice for Modern Aviation

The Airbus A350-900 marks the debut of the new SWISS Senses cabin in SWISS’ long-haul fleet, offering travelers a more personalized and comfortable flying experience across all classes.



Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines, the A350-900 seats between 332 and 352 passengers in a standard three-class layout and is capable of operating efficiently on routes ranging from short range to ultra-long-range flights of up to 8,500 nautical miles (15,750 km) non-stop. This advanced aircraft delivers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO??? emissions compared to earlier-generation models.



These impressive features have significantly enhanced the aircraft’s appeal, driving robust demand and strong order growth.

Stable Demand for EADSY’s Commercial Aircraft

Rising air passenger traffic, fueled by enhanced air travel among passengers and executives, along with increasing demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, is propelling growth in the commercial aviation market.



To this end, Airbus forecasts demand for 43,420 new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. This will not only support industry growth but also facilitate the essential replacement of aging, less fuel-efficient aircraft. Such a strong demand outlook is expected to translate into substantial long-term revenue growth for the aerospace giant.



As of September 2025, Airbus had delivered 507 commercial aircraft to 79 customers and secured more than 1,400 orders from 63 customers globally for its A350 Family jets.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other prominent commercial aerospace players that are also expected to gain from the rising jet demand trends are mentioned below:



The Boeing Company BA: The company has been a leading commercial aircraft manufacturer for decades, with more than 14,000 aircraft in operation worldwide. Its portfolio includes the 737 MAX, 747-8, 767, 777 and 787 models. In the third quarter of 2025, it delivered 160 commercial aircraft.



Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 20.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $85.77 billion, which calls for a jump of 28.9%.



Embraer S.A. ERJ: The company is the third-largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world, offering a lineup that includes the E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets. In the third quarter of 2025, it delivered 20 new commercial jets.



Embraer has a long-term earnings growth rate of 13.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $7.43 billion, which implies a rise of 16.2%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, shares of Airbus have risen 49.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 36%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Another top-ranked stock from the same industry is Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DRS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $3.59 billion, which calls for a jump of 10.9%.

