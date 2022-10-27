Companies
AIR

Airbus staff in Spain to go on strike from Oct. 31, unions say

Contributor
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO

Airbus staff in Spain will go on an indefinite strike from Monday to demand a pay rise, unions said on Thursday.

Adds details

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Airbus staff in Spain will go on an indefinite strike from Monday to demand a pay rise, unions said on Thursday.

"The protest will start on Oct. 31 and will end as soon as management is prepared to guarantee that workers do not lose purchasing power," unions CCOO, UGT-FICA and ATP-SAe said in a statement.

Airbus employs around 12,300 workers across eight sites in the Spanish regions of Madrid, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia.

Europe's cost-of-living crisis is putting upward pressure on wage inflation as companies across the continent face demands from workers to cushion the impact of soaring prices.

The unions said workers' efforts should be recognized, as they said Airbus had delivered record profits, beating those even from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the current situation, it cannot be that uncertainties only reflect negatively on workers' salaries," the statement added.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrei Khalip, David Latona and Jan Harvey)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Latest Companies Videos

How a Passion for Fish Farming Became a Booming Business

Oct 19, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular