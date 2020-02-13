Airbus Slips To Hefty Loss In Q4; Sees Higher Adj. EBIT In FY20

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter consolidated net loss was 3.55 billion euros, compared to last year's profit of 1.60 billion euros. Loss per share were 4.56 euros, compared to profit of 2.06 euros a year ago.

Consolidated EBIT was negative 2.09 billion euros, compared to positive 2.37 billion euros last year. Adjusted EBIT dropped 9 percent to 2.81 billion euros from 3.10 billion euros a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter increased 4 percent to 24.31 billion euros from last year's 23.29 billion euros.

Consolidated order intake in 2019 increased to 81.2 billion euros from 55.5 billion euros in 2018, with the consolidated order book valued at 471 billion euros as of December 31, 2019, up from 460 billion euros at last year's end.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a 2019 dividend of 1.80 euros per share to the 2020 Annual General Meeting. This represents an increase of 9%.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, Airbus expects to deliver an EBIT Adjusted of approximately 7.5 billion euros.

Airbus targets around 880 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2020.

