Airbus slams US Inflation Reduction Act for challenging European aerospace firms

Adds Airbus CEO comments

WASHINGTON Feb 28 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA criticized the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, saying the law could make it more difficult for the European Union to accelerate its own decarbonization efforts.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the law, which boosts U.S. investment in renewable energy products, “is destabilizing the level playing field” between U.S. and European companies by providing subsidies that could draw business into the United States.

During a speech at the Aero Club in Washington, Faury said it was "absolutely essential" that fair competition be maintained.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((Valerie.Insinna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.