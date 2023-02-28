Companies
AIR

Airbus slams US Inflation Reduction Act for challenging European aerospace firms

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

February 28, 2023 — 02:30 pm EST

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

Adds Airbus CEO comments

WASHINGTON Feb 28 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA criticized the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, saying the law could make it more difficult for the European Union to accelerate its own decarbonization efforts.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the law, which boosts U.S. investment in renewable energy products, “is destabilizing the level playing field” between U.S. and European companies by providing subsidies that could draw business into the United States.

During a speech at the Aero Club in Washington, Faury said it was "absolutely essential" that fair competition be maintained.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((Valerie.Insinna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.