Airbus signs deals worth 1.2 billion euros

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

October 23, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA said on Monday it had signed two contracts valued at 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion) for capability enhancement and in-service support.

The world's biggest planemaker said it struck deals with France’s Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) and Directorate of Aeronautic Maintenance (DMAe) for capability enhancement and in-service support of France's fleet of A330 MRTTs (Multi Role Tanker Transports).

($1 = 0.9436 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

