Airbus Signs Deal With flydubai for 150 A321neo Commercial Aircraft

Airbus SE (EADSY) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with flydubai for 150 A321neo commercial aircraft. The latest-generation A321neo aircraft will support flydubai’s network expansion strategy, enabling the airline to open new routes with improved efficiency and passenger comfort.

A321neo: A Smarter Solution for Modern Aviation

The A321neo is one of the most widely used single-aisle aircraft, operated by airlines of all business models across every continent. Equipped with the latest-generation engines and Sharklet wingtip devices, the A321neo achieves up to 20% lower fuel burn and CO??? emissions compared with previous-generation aircraft while offering a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km).

It typically seats 180 to 220 passengers in a two-class configuration and up to 244 in a high-density layout. At the end of October 2025, the aircraft had accumulated more than 7,200 orders from nearly 100 customers worldwide.

These advanced features have substantially increased the aircraft’s attractiveness, resulting in robust demand and solid order growth.

Stable Demand for EADSY’s Commercial Aircraft

Rising air passenger traffic, fueled by enhanced air travel among passengers and executives, along with increasing demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, is propelling growth in the commercial aviation market.

To this end, Airbus projects demand for 43,420 new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. This will not only fuel industry expansion but also enable the replacement of older, less fuel-efficient jets. This outlook underscores the company’s potential for solid long-term revenue gains.

As of October 2025, Airbus had delivered 585 commercial aircraft to 85 customers globally.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other prominent commercial aerospace players that are also expected to gain from the rising jet demand trends are mentioned below:

The Boeing Company (BA): The company has long been a dominant force in commercial aircraft manufacturing, with more than 14,000 of its aircraft currently in service worldwide. Its portfolio includes the 737 MAX, 747-8, 767, 777 and 787 models. In the third quarter of 2025, it delivered 160 commercial aircraft.

Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 20.67%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $86.58 billion, which calls for a jump of 30.2%.

Embraer S.A. (EMBJ): The company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of commercial jets, with a product lineup that includes the E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets. In the third quarter of 2025, it delivered 20 new commercial jets.

Embraer has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $7.43 billion, which implies a rise of 16.2%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

EADSY’s Zacks Rank & A Key Pick

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock from the same sector is Virgin Galactic (SPCE), which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $1.51 million, which calls for a jump of 10.9%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 20.37% in the last four quarters.

