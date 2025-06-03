Airbus Ships Two NH90 Multi-Role Helicopters to Spanish Navy

Airbus SE EADSY recently announced that it has successfully shipped the first two NH90 Tactical Transport Helicopters (MSPT for Multi-Role Support Transport) to the Spanish Navy.



Following the news release, the company's share price rose 1.4% to reach $46.84 on June 2, 2025.

EADSY’s Deal With Spanish Navy

With this shipment, NH90s are now in the fleets of all three Spanish military divisions: the Army, the Air and Space Force, and the Navy. This common military platform demonstrates the NH90's adaptability and strategic value in Spain's defense forces and industrial landscape.



These two helicopters mark the first delivery in a batch of seven navalized NH90s purchased as part of the second phase of Spain's NH90 program, which includes 23 aircraft.

EADSY’s Command in the Military Helicopter Space

More than 140 armed forces worldwide rely on Airbus for its expertise in producing high-quality, multi-role helicopters. These copters fulfill a wide range of operational military roles, including armed reconnaissance, utility, attack, naval, maritime and special operations.



EADSY's MSPT variant of the NH90 has been specifically developed to meet the Spanish Navy's stringent operating requirements for amphibious tactical transport. The helicopter’s key upgrades include stronger landing gear, naval communications and navigation equipment, and automatic folding systems for the main rotor blades and rear fuselage, which optimize the helicopter for maritime operations.



These capabilities allow the NH90 to transport up to 20 fully equipped troops or a light vehicle while operating under instrument flight rules with a single pilot, even in demanding night-time conditions and poor weather.

Steady Demand for EADSY’s Military Helicopters

As a leading producer of combat helicopters, Airbus continues to secure orders from defense forces worldwide.



EADSY’s product portfolio consists of varied military helicopters, such as the H125M, H160M, H175M, H215M, H225M, Tiger and H145M. These enjoy solid demand in the global military helicopter market, with some 19,000 helicopters delivered across more than 140 nations.

Opportunities for Other Defense Companies

Other defense companies that are expected to enjoy the perks of the expanding military helicopter market have been discussed below:



The Boeing Company BA: The company’s helicopters are renowned for their leading-edge, relevant solutions that provide capacity. Boeing’s product portfolio includes combat helicopters and rotorcraft like the H-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache, AH-6 Little Bird and V-22 Osprey.



BA has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates an improvement of 25.6%.



Textron Inc. TXT: TXT’s Bell business segment supplies advanced military helicopters and provides parts and support services to the U.S. Government and military customers outside the United States. Its portfolio of combat helicopters includes Bell 412M, Bell 429M, Bell 407M and Bell 505M.



Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.6%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: Its Sikorsky business unit provides military and rotary-wing aircraft to all five branches of the U.S. armed forces, along with military services and commercial operators in 40 nations. Some of LMT’s renowned products are Armed BLACK HAWK, CH-53K, MH-60R SEAHAWK, RAIDER X, S-97 RAIDER, S-70 BLACK HAWK, etc.



Lockheed boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales indicates an improvement of 4.6%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, Airbus shares have risen 16.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.