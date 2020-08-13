Airbus shares hit by U.S. tariff measures

Companies
Shares in European planemaker Airbus fell on Thursday after the U.S. government said it would maintain 15% tariffs on the company's aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods. [nL1N2FE2HD]

Airbus shares were down 2.1% at 0705 GMT, making the stock the worst performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it would maintain the tariffs on Airbus and other European goods despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Airbus said it "profoundly regrets" the U.S. decision to keep tariffs in place on its aircraft.

