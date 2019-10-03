Airbus Shares Climb Despite U.S. Tariffs on $7.5 Billion of EU Goods

Airbus shares climbed on Thursday despite the U.S. slapping tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU products, including aircraft, as part of a 15-year dispute with the EU.

Premium drinks makers also benefited as cognac was left off a list of hundreds of EU goods, which included Scotch whisky and French wine, set to be hit by tariffs from Oct.18.

The back story. The dispute between the U.S. and the EU over subsidies given to Airbus and Boeing began in 2004, when Washington first lodged complaints over cheap European loans given to Airbus.

A year later the EU claimed Boeing had received illegal aid from the U.S.

The U.S. claim was successful but after failing to settle the claims, the World Trade Organization (WTO) was forced to step in to decide how much the U.S. was entitled to.

The WTO will rule on what tariffs the EU can impose next year.

Washington said, ahead of Wednesday’s decision, it expected to be able to impose tariffs on $11 billion of EU products.

What’s new. The WTO ruled on Wednesday that the U.S. could go ahead with tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU products as a retaliation to illegal EU subsidies to Airbus.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office unveiled 25% tariffs on hundreds of European products, including Scotch whisky, French wine, and Italian cheese.

U.K.-made sweaters and cashmere and wool clothing also made the list, along with German coffee and EU-produced pork.

The U.S. also plans to impose 10% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and parts produced in France, Germany, Spain and the U.K.

Delta Airlines, which has committed to Airbus, warned the move would “inflict serious harm on U.S. airlines.”

The tariffs will come into effect on Oct. 18.

Airbus shares climbed 3.4% in early trading on Thursday as the 10% levy fell well below Boeing’s calls for a 100% duty.

Remy Cointreau, which lifted 6.4%, and Pernod Ricard were also among the biggest risers as cognac was omitted from the list despite fears within the industry.

Looking ahead. The tariffs were not as heavy as expected, causing Airbus to rise and premium drinks makers also toasted cognac’s omission.

Airbus should make it through the turbulence relatively unscathed, as its valuation more than reflected the outcome of 10% tariffs, which ended up being far less than the 100% feared.

However, the immediate and hostile response from the U.S., coupled with signals from Brussels that it’s prepared to retaliate, will spark fears of a full-blown trade war.

