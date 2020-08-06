Airbus shareholders sue in U.S., allege fraud related to disclosures

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Airbus SE was sued on Thursday in a U.S. court by shareholders accusing the plane maker of securities fraud for making false and misleading statements about its business and having disclosure shortfalls over nearly 4-1/2 years.

The proposed class action was filed in the federal court in Newark, New Jersey, and seeks unspecified damages for losses suffered by Airbus shareholders from Feb. 24, 2016 to July 30, 2020.

