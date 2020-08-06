Companies
AIR

Airbus shareholders sue in U.S., allege fraud related to disclosures

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Airbus SE was sued on Thursday in a U.S. court by shareholders accusing the plane maker of securities fraud for making false and misleading statements about its business and having disclosure shortfalls over nearly 4-1/2 years.

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Airbus SE was sued on Thursday in a U.S. court by shareholders accusing the plane maker of securities fraud for making false and misleading statements about its business and having disclosure shortfalls over nearly 4-1/2 years.

The proposed class action was filed in the federal court in Newark, New Jersey, and seeks unspecified damages for losses suffered by Airbus shareholders from Feb. 24, 2016 to July 30, 2020.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York) ((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AIRBUS LAWSUIT/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular