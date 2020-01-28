Airbus Settles Global Corruption Probe, Sending the Stock Higher

Airbus stock climbed on Tuesday as the European plane maker reached a settlement with U.S., British and French authorities over allegations of bribery and corruption.

The investigations, centered on the company’s use of third-party consultants to win commercial jet sales, began in 2016.

At the time Airbus, headquartered in France, said it self-reported to investigators after discovering irregularities.

After lengthy investigations by authorities in three different countries, Airbus announced it had agreed a settlement on Tuesday, sending the stock 1% higher.

The company would not comment on the details but under the deal could pay more than €3 billion in fines, according to reports.

“Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the U.S. authorities. These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations,” the company said in a statement.

The investigations led Airbus to ban the use of third-party agents and stop some ongoing contracts, which sparked a number of lawsuits.

The settlement is separate to the SFO’s eight-year investigation into Airbus subsidiary GPT Special Project Management over allegations it paid bribes to secure a Saudi Arabian military contract. Airbus revealed plans to close the subsidiary.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Airbus overtook U.S. rival Boeing as the world’s largest plane maker last year, receiving the most new orders for aircraft.

Boeing has struggled with the grounding of its 737 Max jet, following two fatal crashes in a number of months.

Looking ahead. Investors will no doubt breathe a sigh of relief that the prolonged corruption probes appear to have come to an end, even if it means a hefty fine. Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said that even if the penalty was €3 billion, Airbus would have net cash of €10.7 billion at the end of the financial year, a “good position to be in.” With the investigation behind it, Airbus should now focus on maintaining its new position as the market leader.

