Companies
AIR

Airbus sees wide-body demand boost in 2023 and 2024

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 08, 2022 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday that 2023 and 2024 would be positive years for wide-body jet demand, but sounded a cautious note on fragmented global supply chains.

Faury, who visited Washington last week with French President Emmanuel Macron, also told reporters the competitive impact of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which includes support for alternative fuel, was "a real subject of concern".

Faury was speaking to the AJPAE aerospace media association in his role as head of France's aerospace industry asociation, GIFAS.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.