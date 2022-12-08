Airbus sees wide-body demand boost in 2023 and 2024

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday that 2023 and 2024 would be positive years for wide-body jet demand, but sounded a cautious note on fragmented global supply chains.

Faury, who visited Washington last week with French President Emmanuel Macron, also told reporters the competitive impact of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which includes support for alternative fuel, was "a real subject of concern".

Faury was speaking to the AJPAE aerospace media association in his role as head of France's aerospace industry asociation, GIFAS.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Toby Chopra)

