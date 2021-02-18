Airbus sees stable aircraft deliveries after 2020 loss

Companies
European planemaker Airbus restored business targets after generating cash in the fourth quarter, but withheld a dividend as it posted a pandemic-driven loss for 2020.

Airbus, which has overtaken U.S. rival Boeing BA.N to become the world's largest jetmaker following a 20-month safety grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, predicted flat 2021 deliveries and a core operating profit of 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

The France-based maker of jetliners and helicopters posted a full-year operating loss of 510 million euros. On a widely watched adjusted basis, operating profit slumped 75% to 1.7 billion euros as plunging demand for air travel drove revenues down 29% to 49.9 billion.

