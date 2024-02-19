Airbus sees many 'pinch points' in aerospace supply chain, executive says

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA sees many "pinch points" in the aerospace supply chain, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"The production ramp-up is putting pressure into the supply chain everywhere and it is our job to tackle it," Christian Scherer, the CEO of Airbus's core commercial aircraft business, said on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow.

