Airbus sees FY24 EBIT adjusted around EUR 5.5B

October 30, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

Sees around 770 commercial aircraft deliveries and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around EUR 3.5B. As the basis for its 2024 guidance, the company assumes no additional disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the supply chain, the company’s internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services.

