Companies
AIR

Airbus sees engine delivery delays peaking at mid-year - report

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Airbus expects delays in engine supplies that have been holding back aircraft deliveries to peak at mid-year, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury was reported on Monday as saying.

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA expects delays in engine supplies that have been holding back aircraft deliveries to peak at mid-year, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury was reported on Monday as saying.

"It’s going to peak probably mid-year and then we think we'll get more engines in the second half," Faury told Flightglobal in an interview released at the opening of the Farnborough Airshow.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR GE RTX

Other Topics

Commodities BioTech US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular