Airbus sees engine delivery delays peaking at mid-year - report

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA expects delays in engine supplies that have been holding back aircraft deliveries to peak at mid-year, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury was reported on Monday as saying.

"It’s going to peak probably mid-year and then we think we'll get more engines in the second half," Faury told Flightglobal in an interview released at the opening of the Farnborough Airshow.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Blair)

