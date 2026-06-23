Airbus Secures Contract to Supply HI145 Helicopters to Armenia

Airbus SE EADSY recently announced that it has signed a contract with the Republic of Armenia for the delivery of up to six H145 helicopters.



The agreement marks Armenia’s first-ever contract with Airbus Helicopters and reflects the country’s efforts to modernize its rotorcraft fleet with one of the most versatile and dependable platforms in its class.

EADSY Continues to Lead in Military Helicopter Market

More than 140 armed forces worldwide rely on Airbus for its expertise in providing high-quality, multi-role military helicopters. These helicopters are designed to support a wide range of missions, including armed reconnaissance, utility, attack, naval, maritime and special operations.



Airbus Helicopters not only supports current military requirements but also helps shape future needs through the company’s next-generation, innovative helicopter solutions. EADSY’s military helicopter portfolio features a diverse lineup of platforms, including the H125M, H160M, H175M, H215M, H225M, Tiger, NH90 and H145M.



EADSY’s H145 is widely recognized for its strong performance, especially in high-altitude and hot-weather conditions, making it well-suited for Armenia’s varied and mountainous terrain. The five-bladed variant of the H145 offers greater payload capacity, enhanced flight comfort and a more streamlined maintenance process.



More than 1,800 helicopters from the H145 family are currently in service worldwide, collectively accumulating more than 8.5 million flight hours. Powered by two Safran Arriel 2E engines, the H145 features full-authority digital engine control and the Helionix digital avionics suite. It is also equipped with a high-performance four-axis autopilot that enhances safety while reducing pilot workload. The H145 has the lowest acoustic footprint in its class and generates lower CO2 emissions than competing helicopters.

Opportunities for Other Defense Companies

Other defense companies that are well-positioned to benefit from growth opportunities in the military helicopter market are discussed below:



Textron Inc. TXT: The company’s Bell segment provides advanced military helicopters, and offers parts and support services to the U.S. government as well as international military clients. Its combat helicopter portfolio includes the Bell 412M, Bell 429M and Bell 407M.



TXT boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 10.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $15.56 billion, which indicates a jump of 5.2%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: Its Sikorsky business unit provides military helicopters and rotary-wing aircraft to all five branches of the U.S. armed forces, as well as defense and commercial customers across more than 40 countries. Lockheed Martin’s notable rotorcraft offerings include the Armed BLACK HAWK, CH-53K, MH-60R SEAHAWK, HH-60W and S-70 BLACK HAWK.



LMT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $79.05 billion, which suggests a rise of 5.3%.



The Boeing Company BA: The company’s helicopters are recognized for providing advanced, mission-ready capabilities that support a wide range of operational requirements. Boeing’s product portfolio includes combat helicopters and rotorcraft like the H-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache, AH-6 Little Bird and MH-139 Grey Wolf.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2026 sales stands at $96.7 billion, which indicates a jump of 8.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 15 cents, which suggests year-over-year growth of 98.6%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

Over the past three months, Airbus shares have risen 13.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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