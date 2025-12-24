Airbus Secures Contract to Supply 100 Military Helicopters to Spain

Airbus SE EADSY recently stated that it has won a deal to supply 100 military helicopters to Spain through the Ministry of Defence’s Directorate General for Armament and Material (“DGAM”).

More on EADSY’s Deal With the Spanish Ministry of Defence

The deal, marking the DGAM’s largest helicopter procurement to date, covers four contracts for four different helicopter models to be deployed across the three branches of the Spanish Armed Forces.



The deal includes 13 H135 helicopters: 12 for the Spanish Air and Space Force and one for the Navy; 50 H145M helicopters for the Spanish Army; six H175M helicopters for the Air and Space Force; and 31 NH90 helicopters, comprising 13 for the Army, 12 for the Air and Space Force and six for the Navy.



These four contracts, part of the National Helicopter Plan announced in May, are intended to support the modernization of Spain’s defense and security capabilities.

EADSY’s Command in the Military Helicopter Space

More than 140 armed forces around the world depend on Airbus for its expertise in delivering high-quality, multi-role military helicopters. These helicopters support a broad spectrum of missions, including armed reconnaissance, utility, attack, naval, maritime and special operations.



Airbus Helicopters not only address current military needs but are also shaping future requirements through the company’s next-generation, innovative helicopter solutions. EADSY’s military helicopter portfolio includes a diverse range of platforms such as the H125M, H160M, H175M, H215M, H225M, Tiger, NH90 and H145M.



As a leading producer of combat helicopters, Airbus continues to secure orders from military forces worldwide. This latest contract further strengthens its global position and is expected to support future revenue growth.



Airbus Helicopters posted a solid 16% year-over-year increase in revenues during the first nine months of 2025. Over the same period, the segment recorded 306 net orders, which were well spread across the product range.

Opportunities for Other Defense Companies

Other defense companies that are expected to enjoy the perks of the military helicopter market have been discussed below:



The Boeing Company BA: The company’s helicopters are known for delivering advanced, mission-ready solutions that enhance operational capability. Boeing’s product portfolio includes combat helicopters and rotorcraft like the H-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache, AH-6 Little Bird and MH-139 Grey Wolf.



BA boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 31.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $87.32 billion, which calls for an increase of 31.3%.



Textron Inc. TXT: The company’s Bell segment delivers advanced military helicopters and offers parts and support services to the U.S. government as well as international military clients. Its combat helicopter portfolio includes the Bell 412M, Bell 429M and Bell 407M.



TXT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.03%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $14.82 billion, which indicates a jump of 8.1%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: Its Sikorsky business unit supplies military and rotary-wing aircraft to all five branches of the U.S. armed forces, as well as to military and commercial operators in 40 nations. Some of LMT’s renowned products are Armed BLACK HAWK, CH-53K, MH-60R SEAHAWK, S-97 RAIDER and S-70 BLACK HAWK.



LMT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $74.40 billion, which suggests a rise of 4.7%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, Airbus shares have risen 15.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

