Is Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is one of 63 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EADSY has returned about 39.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 26.4% on average. As we can see, Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Elbit Systems (ESLT). The stock is up 108.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Elbit Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.8% so far this year, so EADSY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Elbit Systems is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR and Elbit Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

