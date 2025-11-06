Is Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is one of 64 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EADSY has moved about 53.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 30.9%. This means that Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kratos (KTOS). The stock has returned 193.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kratos' current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.3% so far this year, so EADSY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Kratos is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR and Kratos. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

