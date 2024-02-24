Airbus SE (ENXTPA:AIR) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 163.87

The average one-year price target for Airbus SE (ENXTPA:AIR) has been revised to 163.87 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 154.76 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.06 to a high of 204.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.75% from the latest reported closing price of 147.96 / share.

Airbus SE Maintains 1.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.95%, an increase of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 158,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 20,039K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,586K shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 9.99% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,633K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,946K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,824K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 2.63% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,810K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 5,499K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,537K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 1.51% over the last quarter.

