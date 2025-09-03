Is AIRBUS SE (EADSY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Airbus Group (EADSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Airbus Group is one of 58 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Airbus Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EADSY has returned about 32.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 26.4%. This means that Airbus Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT). The stock is up 35.5% year-to-date.

In TAT Technologies Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Airbus Group belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.7% this year, meaning that EADSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, TAT Technologies Ltd. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. This 33-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +23.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Airbus Group and TAT Technologies Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

