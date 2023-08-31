Airbus SE (EADSF) Price Target Increased by 5.34% to 159.05

The average one-year price target for Airbus SE (OTC:EADSF) has been revised to 159.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 150.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 108.00 to a high of 216.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.18% from the latest reported closing price of 141.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EADSF is 0.96%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 163,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 22,586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,679K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSF by 8.35% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,816K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,368K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSF by 12.00% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,827K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,810K shares. No change in the last quarter.

