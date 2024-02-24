Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt () (EADSY) Price Target Increased by 20.58% to 55.41

The average one-year price target for Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:EADSY) has been revised to 55.41 / share. This is an increase of 20.58% from the prior estimate of 45.95 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -4.91 to a high of 96.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.38% from the latest reported closing price of 39.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EADSY is 0.65%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.17% to 16,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 7,114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing an increase of 72.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 260.28% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,051K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 1.68% over the last quarter.

WCEAX - Ivy Core Equity Fund holds 2,539K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,649K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 3.15% over the last quarter.

IBNAX - Ivy Balanced Fund holds 718K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Ivy Variable Insurance Portfolios - Ivy VIP Core Equity Class II holds 417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 3.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

